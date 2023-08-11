After the violence, many artisans leave Nuh & Gurugram in fear

Panicked after recent communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram in Haryana, many artisans from the minority community have fled the violence-hit districts of Haryana.

Much of the exodus has taken place from the Rojka Meo Industrial area in Nuh, and Gurugram's Sector-37, Khandsa, Kadipur, Manesar and IMT Sohna.

The exodus was triggered after mobs led by right-wing groups indulged in stone pelting, set multiple shops ablaze, and threatened and thrashed scores of workers belonging to a particular community after a VHP procession was attacked in Muslim dominated area in Nuh.

The Nuh and Gurugram violence claimed the lives of six people and 88 were injured. The violence sparked widespread fear among migrant workers of a community who work in the textile industries in Nuh, Gurugram, and Sohna.