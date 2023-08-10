Gurugram violence: Police crackdown continues, 79 arrested

Around 37 FIRs and 79 arrests have been made in connection with the Gurugram violence which had spread from Haryana's Nuh district, Gurugram Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran said on Thursday.

A week after the Nuh riots that had spread to Gurugram, the situation in the district remains peaceful. An adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in Gurugram to maintain law and order.

While giving information about cases registered in Gurugram, Ramachandran said, "Police action is going on against those who spread violence. So far, 37 FIRs have been registered and 79 have been arrested by different teams of the Gurugram police.

"Preventive action was taken against 93 people, out of which, 80 were released on bail. Fifteen people were also arrested from the Sohna area and two FIRs were also registered related to hate speech," she said.