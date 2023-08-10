Haryana violence: Police verifying IDs of outsiders working in Nuh

The police are also investigating their role in the July 31 violence that led to the death of six people and injured 88.

"We are verifying antecedents along with their alleged involvement in the communal clashes," SP Nuh, Narender Birjaniya told IANS.

During the demolition drive at Tarau in Nuh last week, the residents had said that they had IDs from Assam and Bengal and had put up their settlements in Nuh years ago. They had also claimed that they did not participate in the violence.

It is being said that the Nuh police have also started drone surveillance of the Aravalli hills to trace the accused still at large and to collect evidence.