How militant faith trumped fraternity

The tension in the air had been palpable, with militant calls to action being issued from both sides. It might have taken much less for the communal tinderbox in Haryana’s Nuh to explode, but the Brij Mandal rally by Bajrang Dal ‘activists’ on 31 July made sure the fire caught.

Bajrang Dal men, armed with lathis, swords, trishuls and firearms, went right up to the doorsteps of Muslim homes to incite them; with their backs to the wall, the Muslim youth retaliated with stone pelting. Before long, the violence had escalated to the use of gunfire—and not from the police, who just stood by, as a viral video showed. The same video showed Bajrang Dal leader Ashok Baba firing at Muslims from his temple hideout.

The locals had the advantage of knowing their home ground better than the outsiders who had rolled in from the other cow-belt states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, better even than the ‘regulars’ from Haryana and Rajasthan, who come in with the annual shobhayatra (procession) for the jalabhishek of the Hindu god Shiva in the month of Sawan in the Hindu calendar.