Nuh: the conspiracy—A probe recommended

An independent fact-finding committee constituted by Jan Hastakshep, an NGO, to look into the recent communal violence that rocked Nuh and the adjoining districts of Haryana, has demanded a free and fair independent inquiry by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court or the Supreme Court in order to reveal the entire conspiracy behind the violence and to fix the accountability.

On 31 July 2023, a communal clash broke out during the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra taken out in Mewat by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. It resulted in the death of five people, including two homeguards, and injured at least 80. The communal clashes first broke out after rumours were spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Manesar, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would attend the procession.

The charred bodies of Junaid and Nasir — both cousins — were found inside the four-wheeler in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. The Rajasthan police had named 21 people, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, in the abduction and murder of two Muslim men.