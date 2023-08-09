Situation in Nuh not assessed properly: Deputy CM Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday indicated that there were shortcomings of the administration in assessing the situation in Nuh, where a communal violence erupted on July 31 during a religious procession.

The state government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the district till August 11, where conditions are "still critical and tense".

Chautala said the additional DGP (law and order) had stated that permission for a procession having 3,200 people was taken by the organisers, and accordingly the police force was deployed. "...Lack of assessment by administration which could not assess this entire episode properly. Nuh SP (now transferred) was on leave since July 22, the one who had additional charge could not assess it properly and the officials from whom permission (for the procession) was taken they too could not assess it properly. It is a point which is under investigation," he told reporters when asked whether there was an intelligence failure to assess the situation.