Inflation, COVID plunges 68 million into poverty in Asia

Higher inflation coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic pushed nearly 68 million people in Asia into extreme poverty as of last year, according to a report published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

An estimated 155.2 million people in developing Asia, which is 3.9% of the region's population, lived in extreme poverty as of last year. This figure was 67.8 million higher than what it would have been without the pandemic and cost-of-living crises, the report said Thursday.

Extreme poverty, based on 2017 prices adjusted for inflation, is defined as living on less than $2.15 (€1.98) a day. Both the pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions have disrupted supply lines in the last few years leading to higher inflation across the world.