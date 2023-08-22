Havoc in the hills: Say no to deadly 'development'

Over 50 people lost their lives just last week in Himachal Pradesh, including those killed in the temple collapse in Shimla, caused by heavy rains.

With over 300 people dead since the start of the monsoons, 30-odd missing and some 2,000 roads damaged, it may be the state’s worst disaster in 50 years. And even though neighbouring Uttarakhand recorded ‘only’ 30 deaths over the past few days, its environmental situation is even more calamitous.

The car that was ferrying five pilgrims to Kedarnath was hit by boulders in a landslide triggered by incessant rains. All five died. Himachal’s chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded that a commission of inquiry, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, be instituted to consider the factors that led to this environmental disaster, which has rendered hundreds of families homeless and caused damages of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Sukhu believes it is not just heavy rains but faulty developmental planning that has resulted in broken bridges, shattered roads and major disruptions in water supply, power lines and telecom services.

While the Himachal chief minister has sought Rs 14,000 crore as compensation from the Centre, his government has sought Rs 658 crore as damages from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the devastation caused to the 126 MW Larji hydel project in Aut Mandi, due to alleged faulty construction of its four-lane road.

A letter to this effect was sent to Union minister of transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, highlighting that four-laning the road extended it 4 metres into the Beas river, making the river itself narrower and more prone to flooding. This was pointed out to the NHAI in 2019, but they “did not pay heed”.

The letter also highlights how, following the heavy rains of 9–11 July 2023, the water level in the Beas rose four metres above the road, resulting in silt entering the hydel project. Power generation has perforce been halted.