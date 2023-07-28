World Bank praises Himachal CM for disaster managing flood situation

The World Bank has praised the efforts of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu in managing the calamity triggered by incessant rains.

World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame conveyed the bank’s appreciation in a letter, lauding the Chief Minister's "extraordinary leadership" abilities to deal with the natural calamity competently.

The letter acknowledged the "timely and responsive measures" taken by Sukhu, including personal monitoring and ensuring the safe return of tourists stranded in different parts, "demonstrating leadership abilities".

Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh underwent significant hardships due to the recent devastation and added it would take at least one year to cover up the damages and restoration works caused by the disaster.