Himachal PWD minister requests for early restoration of rain-hit highways

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here and apprised him about the devastation caused by incessant rains and cloudbursts to the national highways across the state.

The PWD Minister also discussed various road and bridge projects at a meeting presided over by the Union minister with officers.

He urged for the allocation of funds for estimates of damaged roads and bridges submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Vikramaditya Singh requested for speedy restoration and repair of the Manali-Mandi national highway, a Nalagarh bridge, besides other bridges and roads of the state PWD which were joining the national Highways, particularly on the Manali-Mandi-Swarghat highway as per estimates submitted by the state government.

Bridges at Pandoh, Bhuntar, Kullu, Raison, Katrain and near Manali area have also been damaged. He said the Chakki Pathankot bridge required immediate restoration and repair for smooth traffic.