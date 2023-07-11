...and now Himachal is courting environmental disaster

It would appear that Himachal’s first-time chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made a fairly good start to his innings, which is just about six months old.

He has kept the old guard and the party eminences in good humour, implemented some of the campaign promises, rolled back a few BJP decisions and initiated steps to augment the revenues of the state, reeling from a debt of more than Rs 70,000 crore.

But I must confess that I am sorely disappointed with his government in one important respect: he has turned a blind eye to the progressive ruin and destruction of the state’s natural environment, and is following in the disastrous footsteps of his predecessors.