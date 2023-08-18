Intense rains in Himachal show change in weather patterns: Climate experts

The constant rise in land and sea temperatures have made the Himalayas vulnerable to torrential rains, say climate experts.

They say the ongoing floods and devastation in the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, where farming communities are some of the most vulnerable, are proof of the increasing climate risks to an already vulnerable and fragile ecosystem.

They attribute rising temperatures to the increased atmospheric evaporation and humidity levels for the sudden extreme rains.