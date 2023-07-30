Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu to meet PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to apprise them of the losses suffered by Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains.

A central team visited the affected areas in the hill state to assess the damage and will submit its report, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

