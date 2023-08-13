Portion of hilltop Nalagarh Fort in Himachal caves in

A portion of the 602-year-old hilltop Nalagarh Fort in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rains and landslides.

Located around 300 km away from Delhi and 60 km from Chandigarh, the fort was built in 1421.

Functionaries told the media that four rooms of the fort caved in.

The rooms were vacated well in time as the retaining walls had developed cracks.

Former Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Vijender Singh is the owner of the fort that has been converted into a resort.