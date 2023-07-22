India landslide: Rescuers push on as death toll rises

Rescue workers struggle

However, rescue efforts are being hindered by continuous rainfall, poor visibility, and difficult terrain. These factors make it impossible for rescue teams to move heavy machinery to the site, according to officials.

"We are working on our technical equipment, our rescue techniques. We cannot judge as of now how many people are still stuck," SB Singh, an official with the National Disaster Response Force, told the Reuters news agency.

The part of the Irshalwadi village destroyed by the landslide is located on the slope of a hill. Officials believe at least 225 people use to live in the affected area.

More than 70 people have been rescued so far, an official told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Officials also set up temporary shelters equipped with basic facilities for the surviving villagers.