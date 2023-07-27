Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla due to landslides

The Luhri-Aut National Highway (305) is also blocked at three places and gushing waters have entered many houses. Stranded, drivers of public transport vehicles are running out of food and trying to cross the blocked stretches on foot.

Videos of people crossing the landslides on foot amid risk of stone falling and landslides have been widely circulated on the internet.

Ranjit, who was on his way to Bhawanagar from Baddi carrying LPG cylinders, said he was stranded for the past four days due to landslides at several places and a fresh landslide in Pashada on Wednesday has further worsened the situation.