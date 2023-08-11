Nuh violence: Farmer unions, khaps demand fair probe, urge people to avoid misleading videos

The farmer unions and khap panchayats in Haryana have demanded a fair probe into the violence that rocked Nuh and Gurugam districts on July 31, and have asked people to avoid misleading videos.

They also urged people to avoid misleading communal-based videos, and should intimate the police about such videos and not to take law into their own hands.Various farmer unions, Khap panchayats, and religious leaders have appealed for peace. They have also urged the police to arrest Mohit Yadav aka Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante, who is the prime suspect in the killing of Nasir and Junaid earlier this year.