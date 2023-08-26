Section 144 in Nuh, Haryana govt suspends mobile internet

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the communally-charged Nuh district until August 28 in view of a call for a 'shobha yatra' (ceremonial procession). The order to suspend mobile internet was issued by additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad.

The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as a precautionary measure. This order will be effective from 26-28 August, officials said.

During this period, no person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, sticks, axes and similar.

In view of the yatra, director-general of police Shatrujeet Kapur presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states and union territories through video conferencing and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the situation.

At the meeting, attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the yatra owing to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from 3-7 September, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the 31 July violence.