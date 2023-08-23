Haryana: Nuh administration denies permission to hold VHP yatra on Aug 28

Authorities have denied permission to hold on August 28 the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana's Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, police said on Tuesday.

The Nuh district administration on Tuesday evening rejected the application for permission moved before it by the organisers of the yatra.

The development comes over a week after a 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in Palwal on August 13 decided to resume the VHP yatra from Nalhar temple in Nuh.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia confirmed that the application seeking permission for the procession has been rejected.