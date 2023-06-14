Farmers end protest in Kurukshetra's Pipli after assurance from Haryana govt over sunflower MSP

Farmers protesting over the MSP for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra called off their stir on Tuesday night after an assurance from the state government of "appropriate price" for the crop.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said after fresh talks with the district administration in the evening, the farmers have ended the protest in Kurukshetra's Pipli and the national highway blockade will be lifted.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma said that farmers have been assured of "appropriate price" for sunflower crop.

The national highway in Pipli had remained blocked for the second day Tuesday over the farmers' demand for MSP for sunflower seeds.