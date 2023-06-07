Tikait slams lathi charge on farmers demanding crop MSP, threatens larger agitation

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday threatened a larger agitation than the yearlong protest against the now repealed farm laws if the government didn't announce a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for procurement of crops.

Tikait, who reached Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, to extend support to the agitating farmers and those who were arrested, condemned the police lathicharge on protesting farmers who had blocked a national highway a day earlier demanding that the Haryana government should procure sunflower seeds at the MSP.

Claiming that the MSP for crops is a pan-India issue, he said, "This is the first lathicharge in the country on those demanding MSP."