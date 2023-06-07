Haryana: Police resort to lathi charging farmers; nail in the shroud of BJP-JJP govt, says Congress

The Haryana police on Tuesday resorted to lathi charging protesting farmers in Kurukshetra. The farmers were demanding Maximum Support Price (MSP) for the Soya (sunflower) seeds.

The Haryana Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters who blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway after the Khattar government did not pay heed to their demands. In response, farmers blocked roads and highways in different districts of Haryana on Wednesday.

The farmers claimed that the BJP government was not buying sunflower seeds at the MSP, and they were forced to sell their produce to private buyers at around Rs 4,000 per quintal against Rs 6,400 MSP.

Farmers associated with various farm unions sought procurement of sunflower seeds by the government at the MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

Local media claimed that more than 1000 farmers, including the chief of the BKU in Haryana, Gurnam Singh Charuni will be produced in court today.