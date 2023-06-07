Chandigarh-Delhi highway lifeline, ensure free flow of traffic, rules HC

With the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive, motorists on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway may not face blockades by protesters.



Saying the National Highway-44 connecting Chandigarh with the national capital as lifeline connecting the country's length and breadth, the High Court acted tough on Tuesday and directed Haryana and other respondents to ensure "it is kept open for free flow and movement of the traffic without any hindrance so that the public at large is not put to any kind of inconvenience".



"This direction shall be given effect forthwith, without any further delay. However, at the same time, it is made clear that the administration shall exercise utmost restraint and would use force to disperse the mob collected at the spot, only as a last resort," a bench of Justices Manjari Nehru Kaul and Manisha Batra observed.