Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Farmers breach police barricades at Jantar Mantar

As the wrestlers' protest intensified, scores of farmers on Monday forcefully breached the police barricades to unite with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The farmers, who had extended their support to wrestlers, had arrived from Haryana and Punjab to join the wrestlers who have been demanding action to be taken regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).