Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Farmers breach police barricades at Jantar Mantar
On Sunday, after a meeting between farmers, wrestlers and Khap Panchayats, a 15-day ultimatum was issued seeking action against Singh
As the wrestlers' protest intensified, scores of farmers on Monday forcefully breached the police barricades to unite with protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The farmers, who had extended their support to wrestlers, had arrived from Haryana and Punjab to join the wrestlers who have been demanding action to be taken regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
Video of the incident also went viral on social media in which the farmers were seen removing and dragging the barricades away from the protest site.
Further details are awaited.
On Sunday, after a meeting between farmers, wrestlers and Khap Panchayats, a 15-day ultimatum was issued seeking action against Singh. They had said they will take a “significant decision” in this regard if no action is taken.
Since April 23, prominent Indian wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who have achieved Olympic and World Championships recognition, have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar against the WFI chief.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that there was no clash and police are facilitating the protesters and ensuring a peaceful gathering.
