Protesting farmers keep national highway in Haryana's Kurukshetra shut for second day

Terming the NH-44 as lifeline connecting the country's length and breadth, the High Court last week spoke tough and directed Haryana and other respondents to ensure "it is kept open for free flow and movement of the traffic without any hindrance so that the public at large is not put to any kind of inconvenience".



"This direction shall be given effect forthwith, without any further delay. However, at the same time, it is made clear that the administration shall exercise utmost restraint and would use force to disperse the mob collected at the spot, only as a last resort," a bench of Justices Manjari Nehru Kaul and Manisha Batra has observed.



The bench was hearing an application filed against Haryana and other respondents by Randeep Tanwar, who was seeking issuance of directions to stop a "mob of people from gathering on the National Highway-44 at the behest of respondents, comprising the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU)".