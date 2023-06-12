Haryana: Farmers gather in Pipli for mahapanchayat demanding MSP on sunflower seed

The "MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao mahapanchayat" called by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) was being held at a grain market in Pipli close to National Highway-44 which was blocked by farmers a few days ago demanding that the government procure sunflower seed at the MSP.



Farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni had June 6 blocked the national highway near Shahabad for over six hours demanding that the government procure sunflower seeds at minimum support price (MSP). Police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.



Later, nine BKU (Charuni) leaders, including its president, were arrested over various charges, including rioting and unlawful assembly.