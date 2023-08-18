NCCF, NAFED to sell tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg from Sunday

Cooperatives NCCF and NAFED will start selling tomatoes at a reduced rate of Rs 40 per kilogram from August 20 amid declining price of the kitchen staple in wholesale and retail markets.

Since last month, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) have been selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry to contain the price rise.

Initially, the subsidised rate was fixed at Rs 90 per kilogram which had been successively reduced in line with the decline in prices in order to ensure benefits to the consumers.