His tomatoes are owner's pride and neighbours' envy

His house has been an owner's pride and neighbour's envy since the past one month.

When tomatoes were being sold at Rs 250 per kg, V K Pandey was not only eating his tomatoes but having them too.

His kitchen garden in his three-storey house in Gomti Nagar has been brimming with tomatoes and Pandey has been generously sharing the crop with his neighbours.

"I have grown around 250 kgs of tomatoes since November and I have shared them with my friends and neighbours,” he says with pride.

Pandey, who works in a pesticide firm, began hobby-farming with 25 pots in 1992.