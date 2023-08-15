Tomato prices drop to Rs 100/kg in UP

With the arrival of fresh stock from Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the prices of tomatoes have dropped significantly in Lucknow.

Over the last five days, rates have plummeted from Rs 180 per kg to Rs 100-120 per kg in retail.

Traders predict further dip in prices in the next 15 days.

Traders said Himachal Pradesh, which is a key supplier to northern markets, including Uttar Pradesh, saw tomato yield surge from 2,000 metric tonnes to 26,000 metric tonnes in August leading to increased supply and price reduction.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are expected to boost tomato production significantly from August to October.