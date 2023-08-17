Tomato prices begin to fall, yet challenges with quality persist

As tomato prices in India prepare to take a much-anticipated nosedive by early September, consumers across the nation can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The persistent surge in tomato prices, which had placed immense strain on household budgets, is expected to abate as supply pressure mounts with the impending harvest from tomato-rich states like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Currently, tomatoes are being shipped from Nashik and Kolar, the two largest tomato-growing districts in India. Maharashtra’s Nashik and Karnataka’s Kolar are the only tomato-growing regions during the off-season, which runs from June through August.

The result of high vegetable prices led to Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation surge to 7.4 per cent in July from 4.9 per cent in June. Though a sharp rise in inflation was expected, its extent came as a surprise. Food inflation accelerated sharply to 11.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent, led by vegetable inflation, which jumped to 37.3 per cent from -0.7 per cent.