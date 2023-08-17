Tomato prices begin to fall, yet challenges with quality persist
Despite a price drop, certain establishments like Burger King have been confronted with difficulties in securing a consistent supply of high-quality tomatoes
As tomato prices in India prepare to take a much-anticipated nosedive by early September, consumers across the nation can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The persistent surge in tomato prices, which had placed immense strain on household budgets, is expected to abate as supply pressure mounts with the impending harvest from tomato-rich states like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
Currently, tomatoes are being shipped from Nashik and Kolar, the two largest tomato-growing districts in India. Maharashtra’s Nashik and Karnataka’s Kolar are the only tomato-growing regions during the off-season, which runs from June through August.
The result of high vegetable prices led to Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation surge to 7.4 per cent in July from 4.9 per cent in June. Though a sharp rise in inflation was expected, its extent came as a surprise. Food inflation accelerated sharply to 11.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent, led by vegetable inflation, which jumped to 37.3 per cent from -0.7 per cent.
Industry experts are cautiously optimistic that the current exorbitant rates could experience a drastic reduction, potentially dropping to an affordable Rs 30 per kilogram by mid-September. While this respite from skyrocketing prices is undoubtedly promising, it comes hand in hand with ongoing challenges in the tomato supply chain, particularly concerning quality. This lingering issue continues to cast a shadow over the menus of several culinary establishments, including prominent outlets like Burger King, as they grapple with sourcing tomatoes that meet their stringent standards amidst supply chain disruptions.
While Burger King announced the tomatoes were on vacation, a similar move by Mc Donalds and Subway last month also highlighted issues with the supply chain-led issues with securing quality produce.
Sanjay Gupta, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Commodities Management Services Ltd (NCML), emphasized the forthcoming price correction in light of the approaching harvest season. "As supply pressure builds up by the end of this month, we expect prices to come down drastically and touch Rs 30 per kg by mid-September," Gupta stated.
This optimistic outlook has been reinforced by a decline in the all-India average price of tomatoes, from Rs 9,671 per quintal on July 14 to Rs 9,195 per quintal on August 14, as recorded by the consumer affairs ministry. This encouraging trend is a welcome relief for consumers who witnessed tomato prices soar to over Rs 250 per kilogram in some regions during mid-July.
The current rates, ranging from Rs 80 to 120 per kilogram in most cities, have been influenced by the arrival of fresh tomato crops from states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. According to the Narayangarh, Maharashtra’s Jhunnu Agricultural Produce Market Committee tomatoes from Maharashtra and Karnataka began arriving in marketplaces in the second week of August.
However, amidst the anticipation of price reductions, the issue of tomato quality remains an enduring concern. Despite the projected price relief, certain establishments such as Burger King have been confronted with difficulties in securing a consistent supply of high-quality tomatoes.
The disruptions along the supply chain, compounded by the aftermath of unseasonal rain and persistent logistical challenges, have led to a precarious situation where meeting desired quality standards for culinary use becomes increasingly challenging.
While the prospect of more affordable tomatoes on the horizon brings hope to households and restaurants alike, the ongoing struggles with sourcing top-tier produce underscore the critical importance of robust, adaptive supply chain strategies.
In a landscape marked by uncertainty, the ability to ensure both affordability and quality remains imperative for culinary businesses. The impending fall in tomato prices may alleviate some financial burden, yet the journey towards a seamless supply chain that guarantees consistent, high-quality tomatoes continues to be a pressing challenge that requires industry-wide collaboration and innovation.
