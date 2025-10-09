Hungarian László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Prize for Literature 2025

The world’s literary community turned its eyes to the Swedish capital of Stockholm today, 9 October, as the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, whose visionary body of work was hailed as reaffirming the enduring power of art.

Krasznahorkai is renowned for his complex, demanding novels that explore dystopian and melancholic themes with a distinctive prose style characterised by long, flowing sentences, often without full stops.

His debut novel Satantango (1985), set in a remote and desolate Hungarian countryside, was a landmark work that earned immediate literary acclaim and was later adapted into a highly original film by director Béla Tarr. The novel’s narrative portrays a group of residents living in silent anticipation on a declining collective farm, disrupted by the return of enigmatic figures who bring both hope and menace.

Beyond Hungary, he has travelled widely, drawing inspiration from East Asia and other locales, influencing books such as War and War (1999), which follows an archivist’s quest from Budapest to New York. His literary voice is often described as visionary and compelling, earning praise from critics like American writer Susan Sontag, who called him contemporary literature’s "master of the apocalypse".

Other Nobel Prize announcements so far

The announcement came as part of the ongoing week of Nobel Prize presentations, which also saw major accolades in medicine, chemistry and physics. As anticipation builds for the upcoming Peace Prize reveal in Oslo, this year’s distinguished laureates are being celebrated for advancing knowledge, inspiring creativity, and fostering global progress.