Trump’s Nobel dream shines bright, but looks unlikely this year

As Nobel season arrives with its annual swirl of speculation, US President Donald Trump has found a way to make the world’s most prestigious peace prize about himself.

The former and now once-more President has long been dropping not-so-subtle hints that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize, a claim met with polite scepticism from those who actually track such things.

Trump’s fascination with the Nobel is hardly new. Ever since his first term, he has angled for the award with the eagerness of a reality TV contestant chasing a final rose. Last month, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, he repeated a familiar refrain: “Everyone says that I should get the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Of course, everyone does not say that — and in any case, people cannot nominate themselves. But that hasn’t stopped Trump from turning his pursuit into a global spectacle, cheerfully reminding the world that modesty was never his strong suit.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which quietly decides the laureates behind closed doors, is unlikely to be swayed by public lobbying or self-promotion. That has not discouraged Trump’s fans and political allies from sending his name their way — again and again.

He has been nominated several times since 2018, including most recently by US Representative Claudia Tenney (Republican, New York), who praised his brokering of the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states in 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and even Pakistan’s government also reportedly submitted nominations — though, inconveniently, both came after the 1 February deadline for the 2025 award.