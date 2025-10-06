Trump’s USD 17 trillion ‘economic miracle’: A number as grand as his ego?

The economic boom President Donald Trump claims to have engineered rests upon a single, astonishing figure: USD 17 trillion. That, according to him, is the sum of new investments supposedly unleashed by his tariffs, tax cuts and relentless arm-twisting of global CEOs, financiers, and world leaders. In Trump’s telling, this extraordinary windfall will fuel new factories, dazzling technologies, millions of jobs and an unstoppable surge in economic growth.

“Under eight months of Trump, we've already secured commitments of USD 17 trillion coming in,” he boasted in a speech last month. “There's never been any country that's done anything like that.”

It is a statement worthy of the man — large, loud and short on detail. A closer look suggests the figure is inflated, speculative and several trillion dollars short of reality. Even the White House’s own website, which lists total investments at USD 8.8 trillion, seems to have padded its total with commitments actually made during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Repeated requests for clarification on how Trump arrived at his grand total have gone unanswered — perhaps unsurprisingly, since arithmetic has never been this administration’s strongest suit. Beyond the numbers, the boast reflects Trump’s conviction that he can bully the global economy into prosperity through tariffs, threats and public humiliation. It’s a high-risk strategy that could backfire politically if all the bluster fails to translate into real jobs and higher incomes.

So far, public confidence in Trump’s economic handling has been less than stellar. Just 37 per cent of American adults approve of his management of the economy, according to a September poll by The Associated Press–NORC Centre for Public Affairs. That’s a far cry from the 56 per cent who approved in early 2020 — figures Trump frequently evokes with nostalgic fervour when courting voters.

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute of International Economics, concedes that Trump’s announcements reflect a “meaningful increase” in investment pledges — but one amounting to hundreds of billions, not trillions. He also warned that such gains come at a cost.