Trump claims tariffs helped stop wars, reiterates role in India-Pak ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Monday, 6 October, described his use of tariffs as a tool for peace, claiming that trade measures have helped prevent wars around the world.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said his communication with India and Pakistan during their recent conflict was “very effective”, asserting that his trade policies played a key role in stopping hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

“Tariffs are very important for the United States. We are a peacekeeper because of tariffs. Not only do we make hundreds of billions of dollars, but we're a peacekeeper because of tariffs,” Trump said.

He added, “I use tariffs to stop wars. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were ready to go at it. Seven planes were shot down. They were ready to go at it. And they are nuclear powers… what I said was very effective. They stopped. And that was based on tariffs. It was based on trade.”