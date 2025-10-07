US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from 1 November: Donald Trump
The move could significantly impact the US trucking sector, which carries nearly 73% of the nation’s domestic freight
In a bold move underscoring his “America First” trade agenda, US President Donald Trump on Monday, 6 October, announced a 25 per cent tariff on all medium and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States, effective 1 November 2025.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, “Beginning 1 November 2025, all medium and heavy duty trucks coming into the United States from other countries will be tariffed at the rate of 25 per cent.”
The move is expected to have significant implications for the US trucking and logistics sector, which is a backbone of the national economy. According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry is responsible for moving nearly 73 per cent of all domestic freight.
Data from the US Chamber of Commerce shows that about two million Americans are employed as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with millions more working in maintenance, manufacturing, and support roles tied to the sector.
The top five countries exporting trucks to the US — by customs value — are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland, according to official trade data.
While the Trump administration argues that the tariff will boost domestic manufacturing and protect American jobs, industry experts warn it could increase costs for transport companies and consumers alike.
With PTI inputs
