US to impose 25% tariffs on imported trucks from 1 November: Donald Trump

In a bold move underscoring his “America First” trade agenda, US President Donald Trump on Monday, 6 October, announced a 25 per cent tariff on all medium and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States, effective 1 November 2025.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, “Beginning 1 November 2025, all medium and heavy duty trucks coming into the United States from other countries will be tariffed at the rate of 25 per cent.”

The move is expected to have significant implications for the US trucking and logistics sector, which is a backbone of the national economy. According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry is responsible for moving nearly 73 per cent of all domestic freight.