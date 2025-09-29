Another day, another tariff: Now, Trump imposes 100 pc on Indian films

US president Donald Trump on 29 September, Monday, announced sweeping new tariffs on films produced outside the United States — a decision expected to significantly impact international film industries, particularly India's.

Trump declared that a 100 per cent tariff would be levied on all non-US films, as part of what he described as a move to protect and revive America's domestic movie-making business.

Interestingly, the move comes days after Modi's 75th birthday when Indian film stars who enjoy global popularity posted affectionate messages, wishing for the PM’s well-being.

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby'.”