Another day, another tariff: Now, Trump imposes 100 pc on Indian films
The POTUS latest tariffs, on foreign films, come days after PM Modi’s 75th birthday, marked by affectionate messages from Indian film stars enjoying global popularity
US president Donald Trump on 29 September, Monday, announced sweeping new tariffs on films produced outside the United States — a decision expected to significantly impact international film industries, particularly India's.
Trump declared that a 100 per cent tariff would be levied on all non-US films, as part of what he described as a move to protect and revive America's domestic movie-making business.
Interestingly, the move comes days after Modi's 75th birthday when Indian film stars who enjoy global popularity posted affectionate messages, wishing for the PM’s well-being.
In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby'.”
He claimed the state of California had suffered disproportionately due to this ‘trend’, pointing the finger squarely at Democratic governor Gavin Newsom for failing to prevent the decline.
“California has been particularly hard hit,” Trump wrote, branding Newsom 'weak and incompetent'.
“To solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump added.
India, home to one of the largest film industries in the world, is likely to feel the immediate consequences of this policy — but so will Hollywood itself, with its global production and distribution model, critics and industry watchers were quick to point out.
India of course produces films in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, many of which enjoy significant popularity among the Indian diaspora in the United States.
These films have found steady audiences in North America through theatrical releases, streaming platforms and international film festivals.
Industry experts fear that the tariff could increase distribution costs, reduce demand for Indian films in US cinemas and potentially impact the revenue streams of filmmakers here targeting global audiences.
But it’s not just the ‘American desi’ audience that’s likely to feel this burn — especially until 'foreign-made' is more clearly defined. Just from the latest Hollywood (likely) blockbuster lineup, films being shot outside the US include Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Avatar 4 and Supergirl, for a start.
As for India, this tariff announcement might see more traction and discussion online, but is unlikely to have the same actual impact as his prior controversial trade policy targeting the pharmaceutical sector.
Last week, the former President revealed that his administration would impose a 100 per cent tariff on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products entering the US, unless the manufacturing of those products took place on American soil.
That new rule is set to come into effect in October.
In response, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) issued a statement on 25 September, Friday, clarifying that the move would largely affect only branded and patented medications, and not the generic drug segment in which India is a global leader.
Both tariff announcements reflect Trump's renewed emphasis on protectionist policies as part of his 2024 presidential campaign agenda, with a strong focus on domestic manufacturing and job creation — except, will they?
