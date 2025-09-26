Donald Trump imposes 100% pharma tariffs, jolting India’s drug sector

In a startling move, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 25 September, announced tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports of branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs, effective from 1 October 2025.

The announcement, made via a post on Truth Social, threatens to significantly impact the Indian pharmaceutical sector, which heavily relies on exports to the United States.

“Starting 1 October 2025, we will be imposing a 100 per cent tariff on any branded or patented pharmaceutical product, unless a company is building their pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America,” Trump wrote. He clarified that “building” would be defined as either “breaking ground” or “under construction,” meaning products from plants already under construction in the US would be exempt from the tariff.

The tariff announcement comes as part of a wider trade protection strategy. Alongside pharmaceuticals, Trump also imposed: