Countries clamour for urgent action after Trump calls climate change a ‘con job’

Meanwhile, the HAC and allied groups highlighted that progress under the Paris Agreement has helped avoid much more catastrophic warming — “helped avoid a four-degree world” — and spurred dramatic growth in renewables and lowered costs for clean technologies. Still, their statement concludes, “much more must be done to meet our promises” and calls for countries to submit 1.5°C-aligned climate plans ahead of COP30.

Global assessments, including the IPCC’s 2023 Synthesis Report, warn that the world is surpassing adaptation limits, with losses from extreme events rising yearly and plateauing at points where “no amount of adaptation will suffice”. The World Meteorological Organization recently confirmed that the past eight years are the warmest on record, with global greenhouse gas emissions still rising.

Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, convened a Climate Summit during the UNGA, asserting, “Science tells us what’s needed. We must draw on the wisdom of the IPCC and other scientists to develop an action plan to deliver the necessary course correction.”

The HAC has echoed him after Trump’s tirade, to say, “Warnings from the scientific community cannot be ignored or silenced.”

At the summit, countries were urged to present updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), critical for keeping the Paris Agreement’s objectives in view. NDCs are expected to be revised every five years, aligning national emissions targets with the scientific imperative to hold global warming well below 2°C, while “pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C”.

With clear proof from global heatwaves, wildfire disasters and record-breaking sea level rise, climate change’s fingerprints are increasingly impossible to ignore — intensifying calls from vulnerable nations and experts for urgent, coordinated international action.

“Until we stop adding carbon to the atmosphere, the harm we are causing, particularly to the poorest and those least responsible for the climate crisis, will deepen and the need to continuously adapt will never end. The costs will go up and up. We will count them in human lives,” the HAC’s UNGA statement warned.