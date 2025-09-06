Getting our comeuppance

This year’s monsoon woes began on 20 June in Himachal Pradesh. By 15 July, the state had reported 17 landslides, 22 cloudbursts and 31 flash floods. At the time of writing, the numbers had climbed higher — 45 cloudbursts, 91 flash floods, 105 landslides…

It seems impossible to keep up. Grim statistics barely convey the enormity of the devastation on the ground. Red and orange alerts have become routine. Piles of debris stand where homes once stood. More than 1,359 roads are still blocked, including several national highways — many of which had been — or are in the process of being — widened into four lanes.

It is these highway projects — built under the dubious banner of ‘development’ — that are to blame for the extent of the destruction we are witnessing, say experts, pointing to the reckless hill-cutting by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In late June, a five-storey building near a highway under expansion in Himachal Pradesh collapsed, prompting chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to call out NHAI’s practices. Despite several accidents and growing public concern, there is little sign of course correction by the Union government.

Neighbouring Uttarakhand has fared no better. On 5 August, a flash flood struck Dharali village in the picturesque Harsil valley of Uttarkashi, killing locals, tourists and army personnel, and flattening many buildings and sections of the army camp. Dharali was still being discussed when another cloudburst hit Tharali in Chamoli district on 22 August. The market was swept away as also the official residence of the sub-divisional magistrate.

On 29 August, the Alaknanda river overflowed, damaging a portion of the National Highway to Badrinath. While many pilgrims were rescued, several remained stranded (at the time of writing). Reports of landslides poured in from almost every hill district. On 1 September, a landslide blocked the tunnel entrance of the Dhauliganga power station in Pithoragarh, trapping 19 people inside.