Let’s face it — we’ve invited this disaster

The same story was replayed on 24–25 August in Chepadon and Tharali. The mouth of a local stream had been colonised by a bustling market. When the debris thundered down, it buried the bazaar, houses, the police station, even the SDM’s residence. Nothing happened to the old Chepadon village, built higher up.

Once again, devastation struck exactly where humans and their ‘development’ had encroached on the rivers.

The Himalayas have been warning us for decades. The alerts of the 1970s were ignored. Since 2010, almost every year, this young mountain range has revolted against unscientific development. The 2013 Kedarnath disaster was the loudest warning yet. In 2021, 2022 and now 2025, the Himalayas are rebelling again.

To blame it on cloudbursts or global warming is to make excuses. Cloudbursts are not new, only the terminology is. Localised extreme rainfall has always happened.

On 26 August, the Kathua tragedy in Jammu and Kashmir was attributed to 190.4 mm of rain in 24 hours. That is indeed a deluge. But in 1926, the same place got 228.6 mm. What was the damage then? Compare the ‘development’ of today with the ‘backwardness’ of 1926 — the difference is instructive.

The dense, biodiverse forests of the eastern Himalayas are still somewhat intact, though they too are now in the crosshairs of ‘development’, in the overarching, seemingly impossible-to-overrule interest of ‘national security’. Last year, the government gave the green signal for heavy concrete works in these frontier forests.