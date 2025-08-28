Dharali forgotten: Uttarakhand okays Netala bypass through fragile eco-zone

· Approval for construction of a strategic road as part of Char Dham route

· Uttarakhand forest department approved the project for the BRO

· An 8.70-km stretch from Hina to Tekhla in Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone

· Diversion involves 17.5 hectares of forest land and felling of 2,751 trees

Uttarakhand has once again placed short-term strategic interests above long-term ecological integrity by providing clearance to the contentious Netala bypass in the Bhagirathi Eco‑Sensitive Zone (BESZ). This decision, close on the heels of the recent devastating flash floods in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Tharali and other parts of the hill state defies logic.

Less than three weeks before the 5 August tragedy in Dharali, the forest department had green-signalled the bypass on the pretext of ‘exemption for “strategic” projects’, sidestepping Central environmental oversight.

The project — barely 70 km upstream from Dharali — involves the felling of 2,751 trees and diversion of 17.5 hectares of forest land from Hina to Tekhla for this strategic route as part of the Char Dham all-weather road project. This had earlier been rejected by a Supreme Court-appointed panel, which had called the alignment geologically unsafe and recommended that the existing road be widened instead.