Will Trump’s 100 pc tariff hurt Indian pharma or boost its generics edge?

Indian pharmaceutical stocks tumbled on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced a steep 100 per cent tariff on imports of branded or patented medicines beginning 1 October, unless the manufacturing company is actively setting up a plant in the United States.

The surprise move triggered a sharp sell-off, with the Nifty Pharma index sinking 2.3 per cent to a one-month low of 21,445.50 points.

At 3.12 pm, most constituents of the sectoral index were trading deep in the red. Laurus Labs, Biocon, and Zydus Life plunged nearly 8 per cent, while heavyweight Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shed 3.4 per cent.

Large-caps such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla lost over 2–3 per cent, and mid-tier players Natco Pharma and Biocon were down between 3–5 per cent. Friday’s drop marked the fifth consecutive session of losses for the sector.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that from October 2025, “any branded or patented pharmaceutical product” imported into the US will face a 100 per cent tariff unless the manufacturer is “building” a production facility on American soil.

“Building” will be defined as breaking ground or being under construction. Companies that have started construction will be exempt from the levy.

The move is part of the White House’s broader effort to “onshore” critical supply chains, including medicines and semiconductors. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the policy, saying, “Do we want our life-saving drugs and medicine to be made in China, or here in the United States? This is common sense.”

Trump has previously hinted that levies could climb as high as 200 per cent for companies that fail to localise manufacturing, giving them about a year to begin construction before facing penalties.