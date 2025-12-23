Jnanpith laureate Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away at 89 in Raipur
Celebrated Hindi writer and first Jnanpith awardee from Chhattisgarh leaves behind a singular literary legacy
Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday evening from age-related ailments at a government hospital in Raipur, family members said. He was 89.
Shukla was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur after being admitted on 2 December with complaints of breathing difficulty. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm, his son Shashwat Shukla told PTI.
He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter. According to the family, his mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Raipur, with details of the last rites to be announced shortly.
Shashwat Shukla said his father’s health issues had begun earlier in the year. After experiencing breathing problems in October, the writer was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. His condition stabilised following treatment, and he was discharged to continue recuperation at home. However, his health deteriorated sharply on 2 December, necessitating his admission to AIIMS Raipur for further medical care.
Widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Hindi literature, Vinod Kumar Shukla was celebrated for his understated yet deeply resonant prose. His writing, marked by simplicity, quiet introspection and emotional precision, carved out a space that stood apart from dominant literary trends, earning him both critical acclaim and a devoted readership.
Among his most acclaimed works were novels such as Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rehti Thi and Ek Chuppi Jagah. His fiction often explored the inner lives of ordinary individuals, using sparse language to evoke complex emotional and social realities.
For his exceptional contribution to Hindi literature and his distinctive creative vision, Shukla was conferred the 59th Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour. The award was presented to him on 21 November this year at a ceremony held at his residence in Raipur, a recognition that carried particular significance as he became the first author from Chhattisgarh to receive the prestigious honour.
During a visit to Chhattisgarh on 1 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Shukla’s family members and enquired about the writer’s health and well-being.
Shukla’s influence also extended beyond literature. His novel Naukar Ki Kameez was adapted into a film of the same name by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Kaul, further cementing the work’s place in India’s cultural canon.
With his passing, Hindi literature has lost a rare and original voice — one whose quiet, humane storytelling reshaped how everyday life could be rendered on the page.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines