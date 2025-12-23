Jnanpith laureate Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away at 89 in Raipur

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday evening from age-related ailments at a government hospital in Raipur, family members said. He was 89.

Shukla was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur after being admitted on 2 December with complaints of breathing difficulty. He breathed his last at 4.48 pm, his son Shashwat Shukla told PTI.

He is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter. According to the family, his mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Raipur, with details of the last rites to be announced shortly.

Shashwat Shukla said his father’s health issues had begun earlier in the year. After experiencing breathing problems in October, the writer was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur. His condition stabilised following treatment, and he was discharged to continue recuperation at home. However, his health deteriorated sharply on 2 December, necessitating his admission to AIIMS Raipur for further medical care.

Widely regarded as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary Hindi literature, Vinod Kumar Shukla was celebrated for his understated yet deeply resonant prose. His writing, marked by simplicity, quiet introspection and emotional precision, carved out a space that stood apart from dominant literary trends, earning him both critical acclaim and a devoted readership.