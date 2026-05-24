Kaifi Aur Main: When poetry, politics and love share the stage

The staging of Kaifi Aur Main by Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) at Mumbai's Mukkti Auditorium on 23 May was far more than a conventional theatrical production. It unfolded instead as an elegantly layered act of remembrance — a deeply felt tribute to Kaifi Azmi, Shaukat Kaifi, and the artistic-political world they helped shape over decades.

Anchored by the commanding presence of Shabana Azmi and Kanwaljeet Singh, and enriched by Jaswinder Singh’s soulful renditions of Kaifi’s immortal songs, the evening transformed memory into performance with uncommon grace, warmth and restraint.

What gives Kaifi Aur Main its enduring resonance is that it is not merely the story of a marriage; it is the story of a partnership that evolved alongside some of the most important cultural and political movements of twentieth-century India. Drawn from Shaukat Kaifi’s memoir Yaad Ki Rahguzar, the play revisits the couple’s shared life through an intimate and affectionate narrative voice — one shaped by a daughter who understands both the private tenderness and public commitments of her parents.

That perspective gives the production its emotional depth. Rather than reducing its protagonists to iconic cultural figures, the play enters the texture of their everyday lives: the struggles of survival, the anxieties of artistic commitment, the endurance of companionship and the sustaining force of shared conviction.

Kaifi Azmi emerges not only as one of Urdu poetry’s most celebrated modern voices and Hindi cinema’s most distinguished lyricists, but also as a committed progressive intellectual deeply invested in questions of justice, equality and social transformation.

Equally significant is the portrayal of Shaukat Kaifi, who appears not as a secondary presence but as an artist, memoirist and cultural participant in her own right. The production’s greatest strength lies in its insistence that their marriage rested as much on intellectual and ideological companionship as on affection.