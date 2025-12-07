The republic of toddy

On winter mornings in Kuttanad, in Kerala’s Alappuzha, when mist hangs low over the narrow canals of its backwaters, you can smell toddy long before a soul is awake. It’s the lingering scent of the night’s last fermentation — mildly sweet, slightly sour, unmistakably alive. It wafts through coconut groves, crosses flooded bunds and settles over paddy fields. In those first fragile minutes of daylight, toddy feels like it’s the land itself flirting with the rising sun.

From a low kitchen built on wooden stilts, shallots crackle in coconut oil. Pepper is crushed on stone. Dried chillies hiss as they meet hot oil. A clay stove behaves like an ancient animal coaxed awake. Here is where Kerala’s mornings truly begin — in its toddy shops.

In Kerala, toddy is more than a drink. It is generational memory, sensory geography, social contract, working-class archive, political battlefield... It is a republic built on the backs of barefoot climbers, of cooks who stood in smoky kitchens mastering the simmering pots.

No toddy shop embodies this world more intimately than Nedumudy’s legendary New York Toddy Shop in Kuttanad — a maze of canals, shimmering polders and houseboats that move like slow rumination.

Outsiders are amused by the name ‘New York’. For locals, the name evokes respect for a shop that grew from a reed-roofed hut into its own legend, its story retold by boatmen. K.V. Kuttappan, the founder, was a toddy tapper who once worked in the Gulf. He befriended a Malayali who had returned from America — the words ‘New York’ stayed with him. So, when he opened his shop, on a bund so fragile that even goats stepped carefully, that was the name he chose.

“This is the world headquarter of tastes,” he apparently said. “Let the world come and stand right here.”