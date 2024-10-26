Largest festival in a village, Wayanad Literature Festival on schedule in Dec

Parts of Wayanad witnessed landslides of a huge proportion and unimaginable devastation just three months ago, and hosting a literary festival so soon appeared inappropriate, but the people of the village and others wanted the festival to go ahead, recalls Vinod Jose, director of the Wayanad Literature Festival, a biennale with its first edition held in 2022.

“A literature festival in a village is meaningful in very many ways, and more so when people are still struggling to come out of a tragedy and the district is slowly picking itself up,” Jose says. “The overwhelming response was to use the platform to discuss topics like climate change, ecology and livelihood rights alongside literature and culture.”

This edition will feature various activities not held in the first edition. Activities such as international academic conference, an arts and crafts fair, a farmers' market, a film festival, a book fair and a food festival have been included to make all who attend the festival feel equally at home.

“The WLF is for everyone. If engaging with an author is not of interest, come watch a movie, or attend a masterclass by an entrepreneur, or taste a new dish at the food festival, or play a game of chess at the chess tournament, or buy some artwork and support someone's creativity. Literature lies at the centre of the festival, but the activities around it will complement each other,” is what the organisers are hoping for.