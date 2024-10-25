Wayanad by-election: The BJP's blame game against Congress cutting little ice

BJP candidate Navya Haridas has told interviewers that Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lose the upcoming parliamentary by-election in Kerala's Wayanad because the Gandhis let down its people. More specifically, former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi betrayed the people by not retaining the seat, while the Gandhis in particular did not do enough for the victims of the massive landslide that led to 400 people losing their lives in July, she said.

While the BJP’s IT cell went after Priyanka’s affidavit declaring her assets and liabilities, Haridas, a two-term councillor in the Kozhikode municipal corporation, claimed she had more electoral experience than Priyanka.

Unfortunately for the BJP, neither have cut much ice. That is because the Union government has not released any special relief assistance to the victims of Wayanad despite a unanimous resolution by the Kerala Assembly and two separate observations by the Kerala High Court asking the Centre to look into the demands made by the state government.

In contrast, Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not only donated a month’s salary and led a fund-raising effort, but the Congress and the Karnataka government undertook to build 100 houses to rehabilitate victims of the landslide.