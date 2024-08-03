Karnataka to build 100 houses for Wayanad victims: Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, well-known actor Mohanlal, who is also a lieutenant-colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reached landslide-hit Wayanad in his army uniform and pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation of the disaster-hit region on Saturday.

The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others. He visited Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchiri Mattam, among other places, and interacted with the various rescue workers, including the Army and the locals, to get an understanding of the gravity of the incident.

Speaking to the media, Mohanlal said the magnitude of the disaster can only be understood by witnessing it firsthand.

"The magnitude of the landslide can only be comprehended by witnessing it firsthand. The Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the NDRF, the Fire and Rescue, the other organisations, locals etc who all are part of the rescue operations have done a wonderful job," he said.