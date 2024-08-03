Karnataka to build 100 houses for Wayanad victims: Siddaramaiah
Meanwhile, actor Mohanlal visits disaster area, pledges Rs 3 crore for rehabilitation efforts
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for victims in landslide-hit Wayanad.
In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said in light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. "I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope," he said.
Over 300 people have died and over hundreds were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the wee hours of 30 July.
Around 300 people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.
Meanwhile, well-known actor Mohanlal, who is also a lieutenant-colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reached landslide-hit Wayanad in his army uniform and pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation of the disaster-hit region on Saturday.
The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others. He visited Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchiri Mattam, among other places, and interacted with the various rescue workers, including the Army and the locals, to get an understanding of the gravity of the incident.
Speaking to the media, Mohanlal said the magnitude of the disaster can only be understood by witnessing it firsthand.
"The magnitude of the landslide can only be comprehended by witnessing it firsthand. The Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the NDRF, the Fire and Rescue, the other organisations, locals etc who all are part of the rescue operations have done a wonderful job," he said.
The actor said the 122 infantry battalion (TA) of the Indian Army, of which he is part, was among the first teams to reach the disaster-hit region. "The Vishwashanthi Foundation, of which I am also a part, has decided to donate Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation works here. More funds will be made available if needed," the actor said.
The actor was conferred the lieutenant-colonel post in the territorial army in 2009.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Major Ravi, who accompanied Mohanlal, said the foundation will also rebuild the Mundakkayi school, which was in ruins.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines