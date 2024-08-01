Landslides in Wayanad a national disaster: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 1 August, said it was painful to see people who have lost family members and homes in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad and termed it a "national disaster."

Rahul Gandhi, a former MP from Wayanad, said it was a "terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation."

"To me, this is a national disaster for sure, but let's see what the government says," he said in response to reporters' queries.

Both Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala area of Wayanad.

Gandhi further said, "We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It’s very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don’t know what to say to them.

"It’s been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is their due."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke along similar lines, saying the pain people in the area were experiencing was unimaginable.

"We are here to help them and to give as much support and comfort as we can." she said.

Both of them were speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide-affected area of Chooralmala, a hospital and community health centre in Meppadi, and two relief camps.