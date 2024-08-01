Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rahul, Priyanka to visit

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy reached 264, said officials on Thursday, 1 July adding that around 200 people are still missing.

More than 1,200 rescue officials began their operations in the morning on the third day of Kerala’s worst-ever natural calamity.

The massive rescue operation involving officials from various Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Fire Forces besides locals is currently on in the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Charalpara, Vellarimala, Mundakayam, and Pothukallu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 July

A Bailey Bridge is almost nearing completion which will connect the marooned areas between Chooralmala and Mundakayam and is expected to speed up the rescue operations.

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening hampered the erection of the bridge and on Thursday the sky was clear which favoured the rescue team members.

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in around 82 relief camps.