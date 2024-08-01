Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rahul, Priyanka to visit
A Bailey Bridge is almost nearing completion which will connect the marooned areas between Chooralmala and Mundakayam and is expected to speed up the rescue operations
The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy reached 264, said officials on Thursday, 1 July adding that around 200 people are still missing.
More than 1,200 rescue officials began their operations in the morning on the third day of Kerala’s worst-ever natural calamity.
The massive rescue operation involving officials from various Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Fire Forces besides locals is currently on in the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Charalpara, Vellarimala, Mundakayam, and Pothukallu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 July
Heavy rain on Wednesday evening hampered the erection of the bridge and on Thursday the sky was clear which favoured the rescue team members.
More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in around 82 relief camps.
According to locals, the death toll is set to rise further as more bodies trapped under debris are being recovered.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be arriving in the affected areas. He will also chair an all-party meeting to discuss the massive rehabilitation process to be initiated as practically two villages Chooralmala and Mundakayam have been washed away.
Also arriving are Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The latter is the Congress candidate after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Lo Sabha seat.
During their visit, the duo will meet some displaced families, taking refuge in relief camps in Meppadi after the catastrophic landslides turned the region into ruins.
As per the itinerary, Rahul and Priyanka will visit three relief camps operating at Government Higher Secondary School, St Joseph’s UP School, Dr Moopen’s Medical College in Wayanad's Meppadi on Thursday, 1 July
As the devastating landslides hit Wayanad on 30 July, Rahul exhorted the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers to extend all possible assistance to the people, affected or trapped by it.
Priyanka also took to X and said, “Our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for you all.”
Rahul, having represented Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha, said that he has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Wayanad District Collector, who in turn assured him of all possible assistance to the victims.
Notably, the two senior Congress leaders were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning but their schedule was changed because of adverse weather conditions and incessant rains.
LoP Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of Wayanad landslides in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and demanded enhanced compensation from the Centre for the victims. He called for treating the restoration of communication lines and transport connectivity as of utmost importance and called for fast relief and rehabilitation of the displaced population.
Rahul Gandhi also raised the pressing issue of mapping the landslide-prone areas to prepare a bulwark against such calamities. “The country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for the mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile regions,” he said.
